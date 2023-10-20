A proposal to create Norfolk’s ‘missing town council’ has moved a step closer, leading to a heated debate between councillors on both sides of the political spectrum.

The leader of the Independent-led West Norfolk Council, Terry Parish, faced criticism from Conservative members for his calls to investigate creating a Lynn town council.

It became the focus of furore among members during a corporate performance panel meeting, at the neglect of debate over the policy areas on the agenda, such as health and the environment.

West Norfolk Council leader Terry Parish. Picture: West Norfolk Council

His opponents argued it would be too expensive and would cause a big disruption to the running of the district while supporters said it would help bolster democracy in the town.

A call to investigate the idea is included in West Norfolk Council’s corporate strategy, which sets out its ambitions over the next four years.

Conservative group leader Stuart Dark said it would be the biggest change in how West Norfolk is governed in 50 years and questioned if it was necessary.

Cllr Stuart Dark. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Brian Long. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Brian Long believes creating a town council would create “an extra layer of bureaucracy” and argued it would cost too much, calling it a “pie in the sky” idea.

But this was attacked by cabinet member Jo Rust, saying it was “rank hypocrisy” considering Mr Long represents an area with a parish council and that it would in fact create an “extra layer of accountability” for people in Lynn.

Cllr Jo Rust. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Charles Joyce. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Labour leader Charles Joyce said that while there is a “clear democratic deficit” in Lynn, people should be given a clear offer of what the town council would provide before deciding whether to accept it or not.

Responding to his critics, Mr Parish said it was a “good sign” that debate centred on his town council idea, suggesting that councillors were seemingly in favour of the corporate strategy otherwise.

Following a vote, panel members voted to recommend that the council adopt the corporate strategy, moving the creation of a Lynn town council moves a step closer.