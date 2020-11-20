Lynn's Town Hall was illuminated purple yesterday evening to shine a light on a form of cancer.

The building was lit up to mark the World Pancreatic Cancer Day campaign.

This is organised by individuals affected by the disease, and is a way to remember loved ones lost to pancreatic cancer, to support those living with and beyond the disease, as well as to raise awareness during November’s Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

The Town Hall in King's Lynn was illuminated purple on Thursday night, for World Pancreatic Cancer Day.. (43207297)

Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer is supported by UK based charities Pancreatic Cancer UK, Pancreatic Cancer Action, Planets and Guts UK.

The campaign involves the act of lighting purple focal points in villages, towns and cities all over the UK on World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Almost 10,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the UK each year. Sadly, less than 7 per cent of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer survive five years or more, and it's the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer.

The pictures of Lynn's Town Hall were taken by photographer Ian Burt.

The Saturday Market 15th century building has previously been lit up for a whole host of causes including the NHS, King's Lynn Town FC's promotion to the National League, for Baby Loss Awareness Week, Post-Polio Syndrome Day and the Black Lives Matter campaign.