Lynn's Town Hall will be lit up this evening (Thursday, November 19) to raise awareness of cancer.

The Saturday Market Place site will be turned purple to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, known to many as ‘PCAM’, takes place every November.

Lynn Town hall was previously lit up blue for the NHS. Picture: Matthew Usher.

It started in the UK in 2011, having evolved from a Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Week created a few years previously. Similar projects had also been previously thought up in the United States.

PCAM aims to brings together all the pancreatic cancer charities and groups across the world into "one united, dedicated and hardworking international team – demanding better for those affected by pancreatic cancer."

Brough councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, portfolio holder for culture, heritage and health, said: “I am delighted to be raising awareness of this dreadful disease by taking part in the Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer campaign. I hope that by lighting up King’s Lynn Town Hall in purple tonight it will help put a spotlight on a disease that many people still know so very little about.”

For more details about Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer, visit purplelightsuk.org or e-mail info@purplelights.org.uk.

Lynn's Town Hall dates back to the 15th century.