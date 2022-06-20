After a busy few months delivering the spring booster campaign, our large-scale vaccination sites are beginning to quieten down and consequently we will temporarily be reducing the opening hours at the following two sites from 4th July:

Normal opening hours will remain at the Covid Shakespeare Barn large-scale vaccination site at King's Lynn Arts Centre.

It is open seven days a week, 8.30am to 4pm.

Shakespeare Barn at the Guildhall is Lynn's large scale vaccination centre.

There is still plenty of opportunity for Norfolk and Waveney residents, including children from the age of five, to get their first, second or third primary dose (if they were immunosuppressed at the time they had these).

In addition, people 75 and older, and those aged 12 years and older who are severely immunosuppressed, are encouraged to come forward for their Spring booster as soon as possible if they haven’t already done so.

Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “Vaccines remain our best line of defence against coronavirus, and we thank those who have already had their Covid-19 vaccination.

“We’ve currently administered more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine as part of the largest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history, however it’s not too late for anyone who’s eligible to be vaccinated – you can simply walk-in or book an appointment online via the National Booking Service or by ringing 119 free of charge.”

Kate Keeling, head of immunisations & health inequalities, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are really pleased that so many people in Norfolk and Waveney have had their Covid-19 vaccination.

“For those who have yet to have their Covid-19 vaccination, we have made it even easier for you to attend one of our sites. Our pop-up clinics mean that you don’t need to book, you just turn up.

“We cannot recommend enough the importance of everyone, regardless of your age, having their vaccination to protect themselves, their family, and the local community.”