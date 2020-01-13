Demand for vaping services at a store which opened on Lynn High Street just weeks ago has been so high it is now offering more support to customers.

Since VPZ, the UK's largest vaping retailer, opened in the town centre at the end of November, hundreds have signed up for its products and now the store will be offering tutorials.

These will take place on Tuesdays, kicking off tomorrow from 11am to 3pm. No booking is necessary.

Pictured at the opening of the Lynn store in November are manager Adam Runnacles and assistant manager Nikki Quinn. (26628917)

VPZ director Doug Mutter said: “Since opening our Lynn store on November 29, we’ve had a strong start where we have seen almost 300 new vapers sign up in store.

"We’ve also given away 100 free starter kits worth £14.99 each to help current smokers on their journey. Within the first two months this is a fantastic result and we expect this to continue throughout January as it is a key time when people decide to quit smoking.

"As demand has been high in Lynn for our services, we are responding by offering people in the area support when it comes to making the switch.

The interior of the Lynn store (26628927)

"The tutorial events at the store for those looking to make the switch to vaping will enable customers to find out more about getting the most out of their devices.

"Lynn, like many High Streets, is seeing customer demands change. That is why services such as our tutorial events in the evenings are vital for growth and customer education.

"We feel it is important to provide this kind of service to Lynn customers as stop smoking budgets are being cut throughout the country, meaning there is a lot less support available than there once was.”

