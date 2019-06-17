King's Lynn's Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital celebrates maintaining its Outstanding status in RCVS awards
Lynn's Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital is celebrating maintaining its Outstanding status in an awards scheme run by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.
The Tennyson Avenue practice has again been judged Outstanding in all six available categories of the RCVS's Practice Standards awards, having achieved the same recognition in 2016.
It is the only practice in Norfolk and one of only two practices in the country to have achieved all six Outstanding awards in the scheme.
The categories cover emergency and critical care, patient consultation, team and professional responsibility, client services, in-patient service and diagnostic service.
Clinical director Sarah Colegrave said: "We are truly delighted to have retained our Outstanding status in these awards.
"This is a magnificent achievement for the team, of whom I am extremely proud. The assessors look at what goes on behind the scenes, scrutinising our standard of care for all patients and their owners, highlighting the individual attention we give to our patients on a daily basis.
"Our emergency and critical care award is particularly rewarding. In addition, the award for team and professional responsibility is absolutely superb. We are delighted to have our high standards acknowledged in this way."
The practice has also recently achieved the Patient Safety Award from the clinical board at Independent Vetcare. This award highlights the care given to all the practice's patients during their stay, whether it is a short or a long stay.
Mill House also won the Petplan Vet Practice of the Year in 2003 and 2010.
