Lynn's Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital is celebrating news that it has once again gained recognition by an international organisation for top quality cat care.

The Tennyson Avenue vets has been re-accredited as a Gold Standard Cat Friendly practice by the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM).

To achieve the award, it has shown that it meets the highest standards specified by the ISFM and understands how to make cats' visit a more positive experience.

The facilities specifically for cats include a dedicated hospital ward where hospitalised patients have a secure, quiet and calm environment.Cats are cared for and monitored by dedicated ward nurses.

There is a separate cat friendly waiting area in the main reception area where there are cat basket covers for nervous patients and tables to place carriers on while owners wait.

On weekdays there is a dedicated cat clinic in The Granary, across from the main surgery, so cats can be seen without having to wait in reception with dogs or other animals.

The practice has a team of "cat advocates",dedicated experts who understand the unique needs cats have. Sarah Colegrave, clinical director and cat advocate said: “I am a cat lover and have four cats of my own. I am a passionate advocate of a Cat Friendly Practice as experience has shown me how well cats respond to a calm and stress free environment.

"Not only does this make the cat’s visit more pleasant for them, it also allows us to provide a better standard of medical care.”

Mill House runs a full 24-hour emergency on-site clinic for its patients. It has its own in-house pharmacy and a range of diagnostic imaging equipment and advanced anaesthetic monitors.

The hospital has two sterile theatres and a dental suite, with all anaesthetics monitored by a trained professional nurse.

