North Lynn firm Bespak is celebrating winning a prestigious regional award for its commitment to training apprentices.

The business, which currently has 21 apprentices in a variety of roles from engineering to information technology, made it through to the regional final of the National Apprenticeship Awards held at Newmarket Racecourse and won the award for Large Employer of the Year 2018 for the Eastern Region.

As a regional winner, Bespak will now be judged against the other regional winners at the national finals held in London in November for the overall award of National Large Employer of the Year.

Bespak celebrates being a winner in the regional final of National Apprenticeship Awards held at Newmarket Racecourse. They were awarded Large Employer of the Year 2018 for the Eastern Region. Pictured, back row, from left, are Matthew Wolfe, Reece Law, Bespak's qualification manager Tom Bush, Ryan Clare, Josh Easter, Lukasz Matoga. In the front row, from left, are Jemima Clayton, Vanessa Wallis and Paul Hurley. MLNF-18PM09121 (4329440)

Tom Bush, Bespak's qualifications manager, said: "We are delighted our apprenticeship programme has been recognised at the Apprenticeship Awards. This is a fantastic achievement for us which showcases our commitment to providing excellent career pathways via our programme.

"Winning this award would not be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm from our apprentice mentors and managers, and of course our apprentices for working hard to continue developing their skills and striving to achieve the very best results."

The National Apprenticeship Awards, now in their fifteenth year, showcase the diverse range of sectors engaged with apprenticeships and celebrate outstanding apprentices, employers and those individuals who go above and beyond to champion apprenticeships.

Hosted by the National Apprenticeship Service, the awards recognise excellence in businesses that grow their own talent with apprenticeships, and apprentices who have made a significant contribution to their workplaces.

They provide businesses and individuals with a platform to showcase how apprenticeships have made a real difference to their organisation and their careers.