Lynn's Bishops of Chapel Street closes its doors

Less than a year after opening Bishops of Chapel Street in Lynn appears to have ceased trading.

All entrances to the pub, formerly The Lattice House, have been closed off with sheets of metal mesh and there is also a sign saying the premises are under the protection of Secure Empty Property.

On Monday local specialist food retailer K's Market in King Street, Lynn, posted a message on Facebook saying: "Sincere apologies but Bishops of Lynn have ceased operations this morning. Therefore the Gluten Free and Beyond evening has had to be cancelled.

"I have been assured that all payments made will be returned from tomorrow. Please collect your monies from K's Market from tomorrow afternoon. What a shame."

Bishops of Chapel Street January 2019 (6812389)

The pub was opened in May 2018 by award-winning chef, and multi-site pub operator, Geoff Jones, along with his wife Joan McGowan.

Owner and chef Geoff Jones has worked in the hospitality trade for more than 30 years, running two pubs in southern Ireland and Berkshire.

Bishops of Chapel Street January 2019 (6812411)

Bishops of Chapel Street styled itself as a gastro pub. Geoff Jones had won several awards in the past and had also featured on reality TV on Channel 4.

The 15th-century grade-II listed site has been operating as a pub since 1714 and underwent a major and lengthy re-fit and rebrand during the early part of 2018.

At one time, as The Lattice House, it was part of Wetherspoons.