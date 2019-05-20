A team from Lynn's BMI The Sandringham Hospital has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after taking part in this year's GEAR event.

The hospital runners' efforts in the 10K race resulted in more than £400 being raised for the Purfleet Trust, which supports homeless people. It is the hospital's charity of the year.

The team of six – Charles Thomas, Julie Gray, Diane Cavenche, Laura Harrod, Ellie Macduff, and Sarah Saunders – were all of different capabilities.

Pictured, from left, Charles Thomas, Julie Gray, Diane Cavenche, Laura Harrod, Ellie MacDuff, Sarah Saunders. (10719812)

All six runners crossed the finishing line in better times than they had originally hoped for.

Speaking on behalf of the runners, Charles Thomas said: “This was a great event to be involved in, and whilst none of us had ever done anything quite like this before, we all had a great time training, encouraging each other and having a bit of friendly competition back in the hospital.

"It was an honour to run on behalf of such a worthwhile cause and raising awareness for the charity. We have worked with the charity for the past year – they provide a vital support network for people who are homeless and vulnerable in our town, helping many to turn their lives around and again be a part of a community from which they once felt excluded.”