King's Lynn's BMI The Sandringham Hospital raises hundreds of pounds for Purfleet Trust in King's Lynn GEAR race
A team from Lynn's BMI The Sandringham Hospital has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after taking part in this year's GEAR event.
The hospital runners' efforts in the 10K race resulted in more than £400 being raised for the Purfleet Trust, which supports homeless people. It is the hospital's charity of the year.
The team of six – Charles Thomas, Julie Gray, Diane Cavenche, Laura Harrod, Ellie Macduff, and Sarah Saunders – were all of different capabilities.
All six runners crossed the finishing line in better times than they had originally hoped for.
Speaking on behalf of the runners, Charles Thomas said: “This was a great event to be involved in, and whilst none of us had ever done anything quite like this before, we all had a great time training, encouraging each other and having a bit of friendly competition back in the hospital.
"It was an honour to run on behalf of such a worthwhile cause and raising awareness for the charity. We have worked with the charity for the past year – they provide a vital support network for people who are homeless and vulnerable in our town, helping many to turn their lives around and again be a part of a community from which they once felt excluded.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.