Lynn's Captain Fawcett's Emporium supplies products to cast of West End musical

Award-winning West Norfolk business Captain Fawcett's Emporium is supplying products for the cast of a newly-launched musical in London's West End.

The men's grooming business, based at Hardwick Narrows in Lynn, is supplying beard and moustache products for members of the cast of the Man of La Mancha.

The musical, produced in collaboration with the English National Opera, opened at the London Coliseum last month and stars Kelsey Grammer, of Frasier fame, and well-known actor Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Captain Fawcett tweeted: "Bravo Kelsey Grammer, Nicholas Lyndhurst & the marvellous cast & crew of Man of La Mancha! Captain Fawcett is delighted to be supplying beard & moustache products as they Dream the Impossible Dream at the @englishnationalopera Do go chums!"

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange..Business person of the Year Richard Finney. (9544914)

Founder of Captain Fawcett, Richard Finney, was the winner of two Mayor's Awards for Business 2019 and also named as a Love West Norfolk champion for investing in West Norfolk.

He started the business making moustache wax in his kitchen and went on to develop more products, which are now exported to around 50 countries.