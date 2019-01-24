Cardmarket in King's Lynn set for closure as part of parent company's restructuring
Lynn's Cardmarket on the High Street is set to close next month as part of a restructure announced last year by parent company WH Smith.
In October the retailer confirmed that it would be closing around 30 stores, most of which are part of its Cardmarket chain. It said at the time that about 24 Cardmarket shops would be closed over the next three years.
The number of jobs affected was unconfirmed as it was possible some staff could be redeployed to new outlets being opened by the retailer in places such as hospitals and airports.
Paul Paver, manager of WH Smith and Cardmarket stores in Lynn, confirmed when he spoke to the Lynn News that the town's Cardmarket shop would close on February 19.
He said: "As far as jobs are concerned, consultations are still underway and I am unable to confirm whether any jobs will be lost at this time."
When WH Smith posted its preliminary results in October, it said that it had undertaken a detailed review of its High Street businesses to ensure they remained fit for purpose now and for the future.
As a result of this review, it decided to increase the focus on its core categories and wind down non-core trial initiatives, including Cardmarket and WH Smith Local.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.