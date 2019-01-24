Lynn's Cardmarket on the High Street is set to close next month as part of a restructure announced last year by parent company WH Smith.

In October the retailer confirmed that it would be closing around 30 stores, most of which are part of its Cardmarket chain. It said at the time that about 24 Cardmarket shops would be closed over the next three years.

The number of jobs affected was unconfirmed as it was possible some staff could be redeployed to new outlets being opened by the retailer in places such as hospitals and airports.

Paul Paver, manager of WH Smith and Cardmarket stores in Lynn, confirmed when he spoke to the Lynn News that the town's Cardmarket shop would close on February 19.

He said: "As far as jobs are concerned, consultations are still underway and I am unable to confirm whether any jobs will be lost at this time."

When WH Smith posted its preliminary results in October, it said that it had undertaken a detailed review of its High Street businesses to ensure they remained fit for purpose now and for the future.

As a result of this review, it decided to increase the focus on its core categories and wind down non-core trial initiatives, including Cardmarket and WH Smith Local.