As part of the Government’s response to help 18 and 19-year-olds during the difficult employment market, Lynn's College of West Anglia is offering fully funded one-year courses starting in September and October.

The courses offer a number of level 2 and 3 qualification options, covering a selected range of subjects.

They are being offered on a fully-funded basis only for the 2020-21 academic year at both CWA’s King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses.

The College of West Anglia campus at King's Lynn. (41922287)

The courses allow those who might not be ready for employment or further study or those who may have changed their university plans to use their time effectively to gain an additional qualification, UCAS points and further skills.

The subjects on offer range from engineering to health and social care, brickwork, computing and even one-year additional A-levels.

David Pomfret. (41922289)

CWA Principal, David Pomfret, said: “Despite a challenging year, this initiative is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are unsure of their next steps to gain new qualifications and skills that will undoubtedly help them progress into employment or onto further study.”

Prospective students can find out more information about the courses available at cwa.ac.uk/cwa-free-courses-for-18-19yr-olds.

CWA will be taking applications via their website or if you would like to discuss your options further, you can speak to a member of staff through the live chat facility on their website: cwa.ac.uk

The full list of available courses includes: Engineering Level 2 (Lynn and Wisbech), Motor Vehicle - Service and Repair - Level 3 (Lynn and Wisbech), Motor Vehicle - Service and Repair - Level 2 (Wisbech), Carpentry and Joinery - Level 2 diploma (Lynn and Wisbech), Brickwork - Level 2 diploma (Wisbech), Carpentry and Joinery - Level 3 diploma (Wisbech), Painting and Decorating - Level 2 diploma (Wisbech), Health & Social Care Academy - Level 3 (Lynn), Air Cabin Crew - Level 2 (Lynn), A Level Science and Maths (one-year programme)

Computing - Level 3 extended diploma (Lynn).

