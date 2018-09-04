Lynn's Dobbies garden centre will be launching a new soft play area at its Hardwick store on Saturday, September 8.

To celebrate the opening of the Little Seedlings play zone there will be a host of activities for families throughout the afternoon.

The new play area at Lynn's Dobbies garden centre (3969504)

The bright and colourful play area is equipped with play activities for youngsters up to ten years old, with a special toddler zone for children under four,and a main area suitable for those between the ages of three and ten.

Georgina Isherwood, community champion at Dobbies, said: “Making our customers happy is our priority at Dobbies, so we’re delighted to have the new soft play for families to enjoy.

"The children can play away whilst parents, grandparents and carers can take a well-earned break with a snack or a hot drink watching how much fun their little ones are having.”

The soft play area at Dobbies, Lynn (3969508)

The new soft play area will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, with the last play at 3.30pm, and on Sundays from 10am until 4pm, with the last play at 2.30pm.

Each session costs £3.50 per child for 90 minutes, or £3 per child per 90 minutes for Dobbies Club members, with 50p from each visit donated to charity.

For more information, visit www.dobbies.com or contact Dobbies Garden Centre on 01553 767816.