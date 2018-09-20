Lynn's branch of EMG has delivered such impressive customer service that it has been presented with an award to recognise its achievement.

This week EMG's general manager, Kurt Yates, was presented with Mazda’s Aftersales Customer Excellence Award for 2017.

Kurt Yates, left, receives the award from Matthew Read, of Mazda. (4298456)

Said Kurt: "We're all incredibly proud to have received this award and it's down to the hard work of all the team here in Lynn."

The award was based on the customer satisfaction score on a survey conducted after a service or repair during the past year.

"Every night, the manufacturer takes a daily report so it can see when our customers keep coming back," said Kurt.

The award, a plaque now on display at the Hardwick Narrows site, was presented by Matthew Read, aftersales regional business manager for Mazda UK.