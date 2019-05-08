Lynn's Foster Coldstores has just launched a new product which is more energy efficient and set to save customers hundreds of pounds a year.

The firm, which is a sister company of Foster Refrigerator and located at the same site on Oldmedow Road, Hardwick Industrial Estate, has produced a new low noise condenser designed for coldrooms for businesses such as restaurants.

The unit benefits from a sleek modern design as well as a host of improved engineering features.

The team of Foster Coldstores at Lynn. Pictured at the front are owners Brian McDermott, left, and Tim Freeze. Sales manager Samuel Devitt, is behind them, wearing a red tie. (9886357)

The Duet+ condenser is almost 30 per cent more energy efficient than its predecessor, the Duet, and could save customers up to £443 per year.

Samuel Devitt, commercial sales manager for Foster Coldstores, told the Lynn News: "This condenser has been upgraded so it is more energy efficient. It is automonous so that if it stops, it can restart, therefore it requires minimal input from service engineers.

"The Duet+ has been a work in progress here at Lynn for around two years and all the components are assembled here.

"The upgrade means that it is better suited to the longer summers we are having these days."

The condenser is up to 42 per cent quieter than the previous range.

Said Samuel: “We have seen a rise in the requirement for low noise condensing units from a host of customers whose premises could be located close to noise sensitive properties, along with requests for low-energy equipment from within our customer base.

Foster Coldstores' new condenser unit is more energy efficient (9887800)

“The new unit has been designed with reliability at the heart of its design, allowing customers to focus on the running of their business with peace of mind, with full technical information available on request.”

The Duet+ comes in varying specifications. Options include housed or unhoused, high ambient, and low energy. All options come with low energy evaporators and intelligent control systems as standard.