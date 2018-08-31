Refrigeration pioneers Lynn's Foster Refrigerator is celebrating a golden milestone this year.

Since setting up its factory on Hardwick Industrial Estate 50 years ago it has become a global leader in its field with a long list of cool achievements along the way.

In that time it has sold more than one million fridges, has its products in 116 countries, gained the Royal Warrant as suppliers to The Queen and has a workforce proud to be part of the journey, many serving more than 40 years.

Foster Refrigerator staff for 50th anniversary feature. (3763390)

Paul Veried, managing director of Foster Refrigerator and its sister company Gamko, said: "An anniversary is always cause for celebration, and our fiftieth is no exception. Our history is so important to us, and along with a strong sense of innovation, we have a great foundation for the years to come. I’d like to thank all of our loyal customers – without whom, we wouldn’t be Foster.

"The road hasn’t always run smoothly, but we have consistently risen to the challenge and come out stronger on the other side. This is down to the strength of our people. Many of our staff have worked within the company for over 40 years. Their experience and knowledge is invaluable and they’re still so passionate about what they do, which is vital in teaching future generations as to what it means to be Foster. I’m very proud to work alongside such dedicated and talented people.

"Our sister company Gamko is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and will be joining in with our celebrations, as well as a few of their own."

Foster Refrigerator (UK) Ltd was registered in 1968, and its Lynn factory opened the same year, becoming the first company to produce commercial refrigeration in the UK.

The plant was extended two years later and the site has grown over the years. Foster now has six plants, spread across 14 acres.

It was granted the Royal Warrant in 1994 and has also become the first and only commercial refrigeration company to attain the Carbon Trust Standard.

Racehorse Fosterfridge with jockey Willie Carson (3844723)

The company also has owned two racehorses over the years. Fosterfridge was a gesture of thanks for 380 workers who helped achieve a record year for refrigerator exports. He was presented in 1977 to the Lynn Sports and Social Club. His jockey was Willie Carson and during his racing days he ran in the 2000 guineas race at Newmarket in 1978.

In 1987, a second racehorse was acquired called Focus on Foster, named after the company's newsletter. It won races in Sedgefield and Southall and was sold in 1995.

Princess Diana visits the Foster's stand at Hotelympia in 1990 (3844725)

Members of Foster's team met members of the Royal Family during Hotelympia in London. In 1986 the Queen Mother visited Foster's stand where she was welcomed by Mike Skerritt, UK director, and Mike Brannnon, plus others from the sales team. She congratulated Foster on its job creation in West Norfolk.

And in 1990 Princess Diana visited the Foster stand. She was welcomed by Mike Brannon, who was then the group managing director, and Jim Swithenbank, who was UK MD at the time. Foster presented her with a painting of her childhood home, Park House at Sandringham.

Foster's Tomorrow Line team in the early 1970s (3844721)

To mark its anniversary Foster's is running a competition find the oldest working Foster product in a commercial kitchen. The winner will receive a brand new EcoPro G2 EP700H worth a list price of £2,500 or an equivalent product of the same value.

The competition closes on October 1. To learn more about the competition and to enter visit www.fosterrefrigerator.com/competition.