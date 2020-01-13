Lynn business Goldings which closed its doors at one Saturday Market Place location last week is "going back to its roots" when it reopens in another next door tomorrow.

The business is due to reopen in the premises of the former Market Bistro award-winning restaurant run by Richard and Lucy Golding for ten years.

On its Facebook page in a post with a picture of Market Bistro, it says: "Goldings is going to nail it...going back to our roots." It also confirmed that its opening day was January 14.

The former Market Bistro premises in Lynn's Saturday Market Place.

The couple set up Goldings Public House and Rooms, two years ago at the former Wenns pub following major refurbishment.

But in December it was announced that it would be closing on January 9 because it could not agree a new lease.

From tomorrow Goldings will be in business at the site, where the couple set up pizza business Dough Dealers in September.

According to Facebook posts, the business will still be serving woodfired sour dough pizzas alongside the menu, it will be open from 8am to 11pm seven days a week and will also be dog-friendly.

