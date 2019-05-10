Goldings Public House and Rooms in Lynn's Saturday Market Place is celebrating after being awarded a five star rating following an AA inspection.

In addition it also received an AA Dinner Award in recognition of "a high quality dinner with emphasis on freshly prepared local ingredients".

It is the only hotel or inn in Lynn to have been awarded five stars by the AA. The AA award recognises the quality and range of services, with particular emphasis on the key areas of cleanliness, the bedrooms, bathrooms, public areas and cuisine.

Pictured with the AA awards are from left Darryl Ebbs, Davey Matthews, Lucy Golding and Levi Battelley (9966717)

Proprietor Lucy Golding said she was delighted for the team on their achievement. She said: "Goldings has been drawing in the customers and we have had a really great year this year.

"We have noticed a big increase in tourism in the town, particularly at this end. A lot of our guests have come here from London, which may be because they can get here easily on the train."

Goldings accommodation offers four suites and two studios.