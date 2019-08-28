Fitters from H&M have taken over possession today of its new store in the heart of Lynn town centre.

It means that the H&M store, plus four further units in the same complex are likely to be open for business in mid-October.

Previously it was thought that the store was likely to be open at the beginning of August.

Fitters have moved into Lynn's H&M store (15853363)

But Lee Shepherd, of LTS Consultancy, which has recently managed the project and building work, told the Lynn News: "Although early August was previously suggested, we have had to overcome some unforeseen challenges which had been left behind by the previous contractors.

"However H&M fitters have taken over the possession today and will start the fit-out, which is expected to take around six to eight weeks.

"H&M is the principal unit in the new building but we have created a further four units, although I am not aware of who the tenants are for those yet.

"They are due to be ready around the same time as the H&M unit, probably in about six to eight weeks' time. That's because obviously H&M don't want to open while more building work is being carried out.

"Although there have been challenges along the way, it has been a rewarding project as well and hopefully we will be able to build up good relationships with more clients in future."

Curious shoppers in the Vancouver Quarter have been looking through the windows to see what's going on inside now that barriers which had surrounded the site for months during construction have finally been taken down.

Former contractors, Chalcroft Ltd, announced in February it was going into liquidation, blaming problems both within the business and the wider construction sector.

The company had been the principal contractor on the multi-million pound project. H&M reaffirmed its commitment to the town.