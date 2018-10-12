Lynn's Ikon store has chosen a new charity partner after running an appeal in the Lynn News for good causes to step forward.

Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House has been selected as the charity to benefit from various initiatives at the New Conduit Street clothing store, including the introduction this month of a 5p charge for each carrier bag.

Store owner Andy Wilson explained that although as an independent business it is not a requirement for the charge to be made at present, he was introducing it anyway from October 1.

Hospice community fundraising manager Lindsey Atkin with Andy Wilson, of Ikon. (4580935)

He said: "We had a good response to our appeal for a charity partner, there are so many good causes about. We asked our staff who they would like to support, too, and in the end we decided on the hospice.

"In addition to the bag sales, we will have collection boxes for the hospice at the tills and will also support its raffles in future by offering prizes, such as vouchers."

Community fundraising manager at the hospice, Lindsey Atkin, said: "The Norfolk Hospice is delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for such an iconic local business.

"We look forward to working with the team at Ikon to not only raise funds for the hospice, but to increase awareness of the charity amongst a different demographic. The services we offer our patients and their families is completely free of charge and so we rely on the support of local businesses, organisations and individuals to fund our care."