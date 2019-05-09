Lynn’s Market Bistro restaurant has an extra reason to celebrate its tenth anniversary this year after 2019 began with doubts over its future.

Owners Richard, who is head chef, and Lucy Golding were faced with uncertainty as to whether they would be able to continue with the business due to health reasons.

Lucy told the Lynn News: “Richard has issues with his shoulder and we originally thought we would have to close. It is nerve damage and difficult to endure when you have physical work to do as a chef.

“At the start of the year, we sat the staff down and explained the situation, saying we may have to close and if they felt they wanted to go and look for other jobs, that was an option.

“However Richard is receiving medication that works for him so that he is pain free and now we are going with the flow.

Lucy and Richard Golding pictured in 2017 outside Goldings while renovation was under way. (9940940)

“It means so much for us that we are able to carry on as the Market Bistro is so close to our hearts. It is in fact like a special birthday present for our anniversary year.”

To mark the anniversary last month, Market Bistro hosted a ten-course dinner including dishes which had featured over the years.

“It was so popular we had a waiting list and we had to turn people away, so now we are planning another similar event in the summer,” said Lucy.

“We have more events planned this year to mark the birthday, including a guest chef night in July when Jacob Emmerson, who started out as an apprentice here and who is now head chef at The Anchor at Morston, will be joining Richard to cook.”

There will also be a French wine and supper night on Tuesday, June 4, and in September another history walk and dinner, similar to one which took place on Tuesday of this week. Guests arrive for drinks before taking a guided tour around historic Lynn and then return to the restaurant for dinner.

Next door at Goldings pub and inn, which Lucy also runs, they are celebrating news this week that they have been awarded five stars following an AA inspection for cleanliness, bedrooms, bathrooms, public areas and cuisine. It also received an AA Dinner Award recognising high quality dinners.