Apprentices at Lynn's Mars Food factory say they have never looked back after joining schemes which have proved to be a major boost for their careers.

The comments by Mars Food UK's first female apprentice Jasmine Rogers, who joined in September, and third year apprentice George Smith were made as the company launched a new apprenticeship scheme at its Lynn site last week.

The new scheme was launched during the 12th annual National Apprenticeship Week.

The Mars Food operations apprenticeship scheme is open to 16-20 year olds and has already recruited four new apprentices for 2019.

The scheme, which was piloted in 2018 and is now being made permanent, lasts three years, with apprentices progressing into a range of operational and supply chain careers once they have completed the scheme.

The new scheme complements the existing engineering apprenticeship scheme and offers young people the opportunity to work towards a qualification, earn money, and gain skills and knowledge of the industry.

George Smith Mars apprentice (7673381)

John Newman, plant director at Lynn's Mars Food factory said: “This apprenticeship scheme reflects our unwavering commitment to providing world-class training and employment opportunities for the community of Lynn, where we have been operating for more than 50 years.”

George Smith, is on Mars Food’s technician apprenticeship scheme. He said: “At Mars Food, you’re surrounded by really great people and are offered all the opportunities to learn and progress – I can’t recommend it highly enough.

“To be successful on an apprenticeship scheme you need a hunger to learn, the ability to focus on tasks in hand, and to get along with those around you.

“My team and managers at Mars Food are all extremely supportive and the technicians on shift who I work with are definitely my role models."

Jasmine Rogers Mars apprentice (7673383)

Jasmine Rogers, is Mars Food UK’s first female apprentice and started her career as a chef and caterer at Sandringham Visitors' Centre.

In September she joined the new operations apprenticeship scheme at the Lynn factory, having wanted to start a new career doing something that still combined her passion for food, quality and production.

She said: “When you also consider that Mars is such a recognised and trusted company that makes some of the most well-known products in the UK, it was a bit of a no brainer to apply for the new apprenticeship scheme.

“Since being at Mars I’ve absolutely felt supported every step of the way. Mars offers great training for apprentices, with a four-year plan and experts across different functions on site who are extremely willing to help me progress in my career.

“I’m the first female apprentice at Mars, and aside from my own career ambitions of management at Mars, I really want to inspire other young women, and young people in general, to follow me to what I think is usually seen as quite a men-only job."

The Mars Food site in Lynn employs more than 300 people to manufacture Uncle Ben’s and Dolmio products.

Mars employs 70 apprentices across its food, petcare and confectionery businesses in the UK, and since starting its apprenticeship schemes, has seen more than 60 apprentices progress through the training programme into successful full-time roles within the business.