The discount store One Below opening in Lynn tomorrow has confirmed that it has created 20 new jobs, many of which have been filled by former Poundworld employees.

One Below is a new UK discount brand from the original founders of Poundworld, and the Lynn store in Broad Street is its first to launch in Norfolk.

It opens at 10am tomorrow in the former Poundworld unit in the Vancouver Centre.

At recent openings in locations around the UK, the new store is bucking current retail trends and has attracted hundreds of customers waiting for the doors to open.

The new independent chain is the first discount store in the UK to sell everything for £1 and under, including a wide range of brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

Plus, the store stocks many popular cleaning names such as Zoflora and The Pink Stuff, as favoured by social media superstar Mrs Hinch.

Many former Poundworld staff who lost their jobs when its Lynn shop went into administration in 2018 have been given employment at the new One Below store.

One Below sells over 5,000 products, retailing at £1 or less with prices starting at as little as 29p. The store stocks a wide range of items across ten departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware, craft and gardening.

The new brand is being independently financed and launched by father and son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards (36) and Christopher Edwards Senior.

The successful businessmen were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.

One Below plans to take its new brand national, opening 50 stores this year alone. The company will create 1,000 jobs for the struggling UK retail industry, reviving empty retail units on high streets throughout the country.

Christopher Edwards (36) managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: “We’re extremely happy to be opening our first store in the area in King’s Lynn with some amazing bargains for local shoppers. It’s fantastic to be able to create 20 local jobs for the retail industry too and we hope to open more stores in the area over the next year, creating even more jobs.

“One Below is the only name on the high street offering everything it sells for £1 or less, with branded, quality products costing as little as 29p.”