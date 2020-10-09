The co-ordinator of a Lynn homeless charity has reflected on a positive evening as the first volunteers of 2020 were welcomed for an information and training evening.

St John's Church in The Walks was the venue last night as the Winter Night Shelter spoke to those who have already signed up ahead of the charity reopening at the end of October.

Lucy McKitterick, co-ordinator of the Night Shelter, said they hope to have around 100 volunteers this winter as the charity welcomes homeless people to its new location at St John’s Vicarage.

The Winter Night Shelter has been set up at its new location at St John’s Vicarage ahead of welcoming guests from October 29. Picture: SUBMITTED (42635084)

She said: "We know that some people may be unsure about volunteering, wondering if it's the right thing for them or if they have the right experience, or if it will be safe to come to the Night Shelter this winter while the Covid-19 crisis is still with us.

"But the role is most importantly one of welcome: welcoming people into a 'home' at the Night Shelter, and anyone who enjoys being a host, a good listener, or who likes cooking or making good cups of tea will be a great help to us."

Regarding last night's meeting, the co-ordinator added: "It was a very positive evening and lovely to see people coming forward again this year to join our winter volunteers.

"It's a great way for people to get involved in a very direct way with a vital service in our community, and as one of last year's volunteers has said, 'when we all come together we can achieve so much'."

The Night Shelter is fully Covid risk-assessed to keep everyone safe, including guests, volunteers and staff.

There will be two more training and information opportunities for prospective volunteers. These will take place at 7pm next Tuesday and Thursday, both at St John's Church again.

Details of the session and essential pre-booking can be accessed via the Night Shelter website at www.klwns.org.uk/volunteering.

Miss McKitterick added: "This year some of our returning volunteers are sharing their thoughts on what made them want to volunteer, and what they most enjoy about their time with us.

"It's great to hear from them and we have a number of people joining us this year who stayed with us as guests last winter. They will be especially welcome."