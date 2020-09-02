Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital saw almost 85 per cent of emergency department patients within the government’s four-hour waiting time target during July.

However, that represented a dip of almost six per cent on the previous month.

The operational standard is that at least 95 per cent of patients attending A&E should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours. In July the percentage at QEH stood at 84.61, compared to 90.52 in June.

Mrs Shaw told the trust’s board meeting on Tuesday: “This reflects activity for ED (Emergency Department) attends, ambulance arrivals and bed occupancy returning to pre-Covid levels.

“Ambulance handover within 15 minutes decreased from 60 per cent in June to 51.16 per cent in July.”

Mrs Shaw also reported that the 18-week referral to treatment performance in July was 46.67 per cent (national standard is 92 per cent). At the end of that month, the total trust waiting list was 12,930 and the total backlog of patients waiting more than 18 weeks was 6,895.

The trust achieved four of the seven cancer waiting time standards for June. Performance improved from 58.11 per cent in May to 79.41 per cent in June against the 62-day cancer standard of 85 per cent. There were 51 treatments in June, of which 10.5 were not within 62 days from referral.

Meanwhile, the trust is hoping to ramp up the number of staff members taking part in the annual flu vaccination campaign.

Mrs Shaw said it was a “vital part” of the trust’s overarching winter plan, adding: “This year there is a real focus on getting as many of our staff vaccinated as possible and we are trialling a new system called FluTrack, which will allow us to more easily understand how many of our staff have been vaccinated, target key staff groups who might be more reluctant to get vaccinated and allow staff to book a flu jab online.

“In addition, we will also be doing everything we can to make getting a flu jab as easy as possible for our staff.

“This includes introducing peer vaccinators to every ward and clinical department, running drop-in clinics and looking at ways we can educate and incentivise staff to get their jab, learning from best practice across the NHS where take-up of vaccinations has been higher.”

It is now two years since the trust was first rated “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission.

Last month Mrs Shaw, who was brought in as chief executive in the wake of the damning report, hosted Prof Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals at the CQC, for an informal visit.

She said: “It was a good opportunity to show Professor Baker in person the improvements we have made and our current areas of focus, which remain more consistency delivering the fundamentals of care and culture and staff behaviours.”

