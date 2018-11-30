Lynn's BMI Sandringham Hospital is celebrating after being recognised for providing comprehensive and accurate data about its joint operations.

It has been named National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Provider after successfully completing a national programme of local data audits.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients, clinicians and industry.

The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data in order to provide evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care and overall cost effectiveness in joint replacement surgery.

The NJR Quality Data Provider certificate scheme is designed to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching standards relating to patient safety and reward those who have met registry targets in this area.

Di Cavenche, director of clinical services at the Sandringham Hospital, said: “Improving patient safety is of the utmost importance and something all staff take very seriously.

"We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes and governance for the benefit of joint replacement patients and we’re delighted to be named a NJR Quality Data Provider."

To achieve the award, hospitals were required to meet a series of six ambitious targets during the 2017/18 financial year.

One of the targets which hospitals were required to complete is compliance with the NJR’s mandatory national audit aimed at assessing data completeness and quality within the registry.

The Data Quality Audit investigates the accurate number of joint replacement procedures submitted to the registry compared to the number carried out and recorded in the local hospital Patient Administration System.

The audit ensures that the NJR is collecting and reporting upon the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals performing joint replacement operations, including BMI The Sandringham Hospital.

NJR targets also included having a high level of patients consenting for their details to be included in the registry and for demonstrating timely responses to any alerts issued by the NJR in relation to patient safety concerns, if necessary.