Lynn's annual Schools Make Music event returned with a flourish on Tuesday after its enforced break through Covid lockdown.

Six primary schools from the borough took to the stage at Alive Corn Exchange, cheered on and applauded by an audience of 400 family members and friends.

In a celebration of rhythm and tunefulness, the children sang and played a variety of musical instruments ranging from keyboards to steel pans.

The event was arranged by Trinity Rotary and organiser Adrian Parker said everyone was delighted to be back after missing out for the last two years.”

“The lockdown came just two days before the 2020 performance was due,” he said.

Those taking part were from North Wootton, Dersingham, Greenpark at North Lynn, Greyfriars, St Martha's with its non-audition choir and the Springwood concert band.

A highlight was a flash mob scene “I Am the Earth” which echoed from the stage to the back of the auditorium and back.

During the interlude there was a performance by former Springwood teacher Daniel Jenkins (flute) and Derek Oldfield (piano).

The organising team also included Mr Oldfield as show director and Jess Berners as assistant director.

