Lynnsport reopened to provide free sessions for Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff children

Employees have been redeployed in Lynn to provide free classes for children of Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff.

West Norfolk Council has announced Lynnsport has reopened its doors for children aged five to 14-years-old who have parents working at Lynn's hospital.

As part of this service Alive West Norfolk are also providing free meals, drinks and snacks to the children.

Children will be provided free classes to free up their parents working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The children are being split into small groups and social distancing guidance is being followed.

It comes after the council said on March 18 that all Alive West Norfolk venues would be closed due to the coronavirus.

But it has now been decided it is an essential service to provide some fun for key workers' children during a stressful time for the healthcare sector.

Alive West Norfolk has announced free classes for QEH children

More than 220 places have already been booked over the Easter break.

There are still places available, so if you are a member of staff at the QEH and need free help with childcare, contact community@alivewestnorfolk.co.uk for more details.

Cath Castleton, human resources director at Queen Elizabeth Hospital said: “We have been bowled over by the response from our local community and the support both individuals and organisations are giving us.

"Alive West Norfolk’s childcare sessions, along with other extremely generous offers of childcare, have allowed many of our staff to carry on working to deliver the best care for our patients.

"We would like to thank everyone who has rallied round. Knowing we have the people of Lynn and the surrounding area firmly behind us has helped us all during these challenging times.”

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of the borough council and cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health said: “I am so proud to see how our staff are working together to provide help for key workers at this important time.

"We are all working hard to ensure we protect all of those in our community, particularly those who are most vulnerable. The efforts being made across Norfolk to pull together and help one another is testament to what a special place this is to live and work”.

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for emergency planning, said: “The council is working tirelessly to ensure local communities and businesses are protected at this time.

"Please follow Government advice to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Neil Gromett, managing director of Alive West Norfolk said: “I would like to thank all of the Alive team especially the gymnastics team for their enthusiasm and commitment for caring for these children. Knowing your children are safe, happy and well cared for is such a relief.

"The feedback we have had from parents has been heart-warming. This is just one of the things Alive is doing to help the community at this time.

"We have frozen all membership payments as well as all other regular payments including swimming lessons and gymnastics payments for peace of mind for our customers.”

