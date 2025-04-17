There would be an element of irony for an off-licence to open in a former doctor’s surgery in any location.

But for people living in Fairstead, it has been described as “barbaric”.

Residents say the area is in the grips of an epidemic of alcohol and drug abuse which has led to a rise in crime in the area.

It has resulted in huge opposition to a licensing application for a new One Stop off-licence over fears that increased availability of alcohol will make the problems worse.

The fact it would open in a former GP surgery – shut suddenly “by stealth” at the height of the pandemic – has dealt a bitter blow to many in the community.

Hundreds of people have rallied to oppose the bid, signing petitions and writing objections to the council.

The applicant claims it will boost the local economy and create nine jobs in an area already facing low employment rates.

However, one shop worker has argued that what Fairstead needs is a “rehabilitation centre” and not another shop selling discounted alcohol.

‘WELCOME TO CRIMESTEAD’

In numerous letters to West Norfolk Council, worried parents have described several incidents of anti-social behaviour, many blaming alcohol and drugs for the problems.

Machete attacks, fights in the street, abuse from intoxicated individuals and groups drinking throughout the night in children’s play parks are among the accounts.

People living in Fairstead say the area has been dubbed ‘Crimestead’ due to the high levels of crime occurring in the community.

According to police statistics, there were 19 crimes reported in February alone – predominantly made up of criminal damage, violence and sexual offences, burglary and shoplifting.

Sophie Evans, 37, and Sherry Cook, 67, say problems with alcohol-related crime in Fairstead have got worse

In the last 12 months, there have been 1,990 crimes reported to Norfolk Police.

Sophie Evans, 37, had lived in Fairstead since she was two years old - but moved last year due to the growing problems.

She said: “I have three autistic children but had to leave for their safety. It is horrendous here.

“I saw my neighbours raided by armed police. My children don’t understand why people are walking funny or slurring their words.

“Opening this would be barbaric - it is not needed.”

Ms Evans works with Sherry Cook, 67, at the Fairstead Community Shop.

Ms Cook added: “The problem is too much alcohol and access to drugs.

“People have stolen from the community shop as they are desperate for money. We are dealing with problems on a daily basis.”

People in the area have described a queue of people waiting at 6am most mornings for the Morrisons Daily shop to open to buy their first drink of the day.

It operates about ten metres away from the proposed off-licence site and is close to a primary school and sixth form for students with special educational needs.

Vicky Walker, a dispensing technician working at the next door pharmacy, said: “We need a health hub, not another off-licence.

Vicky Walker, a dispensing technician at a nearby pharmacy

“It is really close to schools and another shop serving alcohol. We have had hundreds sign a petition against it.”

Maire Drazek, 73, lives nearby and worries it will lead to more anti-social behaviour.

She said: “A lot of people are very angry about i. You see people drunk in the daytime, I’ve had drunks urinating on my garden - it doesn’t need to get any worse.”

Maire Drazek, 73, lives nearby and worries it will lead to more anti-social behaviour

ANGER AT SURGERY CLOSURE

The closure of the GP surgery remains a sore spot for many.

Residents fought a successful campaign to save it in 2020. However, while people were preoccupied with the Covid pandemic, it closed “by stealth”, angry residents have claimed.

Michelle Reed, 53, who was with her son Billy Joe, 31, said: “People who still had appointments booked were coming to the door to find it shut.

Michelle Reed with her son Billy Joe, who live in Fairstead

“This should be turned into something to help the community. It is not a good location, it does not make any sense.”

Cllr Steve Everett and Cllr Rob Colwell, who both represent parts of the area, have opposed the store opening.

They fear that more availability of alcohol will cause problems for vulnerable people struggling with dependence.

“An off-licence in a former health centre? You can’t make it up,” Cllr Colwell said.

Cllr Everett has called for the shop to be blocked to prevent more crime and disorder - and to protect children from harm.

Michelle Reed with her son Billy Joe, who live in Fairstead

A BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

While there is a huge amount of backlash against the proposals, David Johal, the applicant for the One Stop store, has defended the move.

He told the council that the property has remained vacant for some time and that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) declared it unsuitable for use as a GP surgery.

He has promised to run the store with the “highest standards” and said that it will create about ten new jobs.

He added: “The store will generate business rates, contributing to the local economy.

“It can revitalise a community and generate sustainable growth for the long term.”

The borough council’s licensing committee will meet next week to make a decision on the One Stop application.

‘DEPRIVED AREA’

Norfolk County Council figures have put Fairstead as among the top ten most deprived neighbourhoods in the county.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows below-average employment rates, health outcomes and lower wages.

The causes of Fairstead’s problems are numerous, but alcohol and drug abuse are exacerbating issues.

Superintendent Sonia Humphreys, district commander for West Norfolk and Breckland, said: “Geographical areas where there is deprivation do unfortunately see higher levels of drug and alcohol misuse which perpetuates a cycle of continued poor outcomes in health, education and employment opportunities.

“It is also well documented that drug and alcohol misuse impacts on crime and anti-social behaviour.”

SI Humphreys says the force is working with other agencies to bring back a sense of community and reduce anything that allows crime and anti-social behaviour to thrive.

She added: “We need to ensure that there are careful considerations to socially responsible actions by all agencies.”