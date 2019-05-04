Home   News   Article

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at King's Lynn college supports two charities

By Allister Webb
Published: 16:15, 04 May 2019

Make-up students from the College of West Anglia have hosted a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party to support two charities.

The event was the idea of level two students Ellie Websdale and Sanchia-Bella Hanson, whose pitch was the one which most impressed tutors.

College of West Anglia students at a Mad Hatters Tea Party held in aid of Help for Heroes and Pencils of Promise (9479743)
The party, which was hosted for students’ relatives and friends, raised a total of £140.50.

And the proceeds are being shared between veterans’ charity Help For Heroes and Pencils of Promise, which works to provide education for children living in poverty around the world.

Students and guests are pictured above during the event. Picture: SUBMITTED

