Maddie to take on slimming job in Downham Market

Maddie Cridland, before and after Slimming World. Mrs Cridland has set up a new Slimming World group in Downham. Pictures: SUBMITTED. (4687450)

After losing three stone and dropping from a size 16 to a size 10, a woman is set to take over the role of a consultant of a Slimming World group in Downham this month.

Maddie Cridland, who joined Slimming World in April this year when her son was three months old, is using her own success to shape her new career and help other people change their lives.

Maddie said: “When I first joined as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.”

She will take over as consultant at the Slimming World group, which is held at St Edmund’s Church hall every Wednesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, from October 31.

For more information or to join, pop along or call her on 07889 790975.