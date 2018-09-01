Magic sprinkles and princesses in King's Lynn town centre

From mythical creatures to Disney princesses, Lynn town centre was transformed into a magical land when Vancouver Quarter staged Fairytales and Legends last weekend.

Now in its fourth year, the shopping centre’s Fairytales and Legends event brought some 2,000 visitors into Lynn town centre on Sunday.

Fairytales and Legends. (3807124)

Vancouver Quarter centre manager and events organiser, Abbie Panks said: “It might have been a bit wet for our fourth Fairytales and Legends but it certainly didn’t dampen the spirit of those who attended.

“It was fantastic to see so many children and families dressed up and enjoying a fun-packed day.

“Last year we had 1,500 workshop sessions filled but this year we had well over 2,000 makes alone, which is great.”

Fairytales and Legends..The Fairy Godmother with Betsie Moore 4. (3807096)

Youngsters could take part in a range of activities including making their own genie lamp money boxes, flying carpet bags, knights’ armour and adventurers telescopes, troll headbands, fire-breathing dragon mouths, among more.

The activities intended to spark children’s imagination and develop their creativity.

Fairytales and Legends. (3807126)

Ms Panks added: “A highlight for many was not only meeting the fairytale characters and heroes but also the sing-a-long and Brachaus the dragon, a truly magical beast who greeted families throughout the day.

“When I created the event four years ago, I wanted to develop a quality day for families where cost was not a deterrent, and by working in partnerships we have achieved that.

“I’m proud of the fact that families are able to spend a whole day in the town centre with their favourite characters, and making things and taking part in activities for free, it’s good not to have to put a price on children’s creativity.

“Fairytales and Legends is a firm favourite on the King’s Lynn events calendar and feedback from parents has once again been very positive with many citing how magical it was for their children.”