An eight-year-old schoolgirl was left overwhelmed after a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham yesterday.

Pupils from Howard Junior School in Lynn went to the Norwich Gates on the Royal Estate on Thursday to greet William and Kate, who came to view flowers left for the Queen on a brief visit.

Elizabeth Sulkovska, who was one of the eight pupils there, was approached by Kate and the two went to put a toy corgi and flowers down with the other tributes.

The Princes of Wales meets Howard Junior School pupils. Picture: Chris Bishop/EDP

Head teacher Gregory Hill described the moment as 'magical'.

"We went up there and bumped into them, Will and Kate both spoke to the children," he said.

"Kate asked Elizabeth if she wanted to go put her toy down with her, it was lovely, she touched her shoulder and said some kind words to her."

The Princess of Wales with Elizabeth Sulkovska at Sandringham. Picture: PA

Pupils at Howard Junior School had been learning about the Queen all week, but the royal couple provided even more information in their quick chat.

"Prince William saw the school logo on the Paddington bear we made which was in the flowers, he then started quizzing the children about the Queen and Paddington bear, he gave them a history lesson of his own."

Mr Hill added: "It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, these children haven't known the Queen for long but they were still very touched by it."

Amongst the eight children who went to Sandringham from Howard Junior were coincidentally pupils with royal names - Harry, Elizabeth and Camilla.

"It was great for Howard Junior School to represent Norfolk," Mr Hill said.