Lynn magician Josh Maddocks, and thousands of other wedding professionals, have justcompleted an unprecedented year, 2022 being the year of the ‘wedding boom’ following hundreds of thousands of delayed celebrations.

And Josh celebrated a great year by winning the Wedding Entertainment category of the second annual Hitched Wedding Awards, organised by leading wedding planning platform hitched.co.uk

These awards are based on reviews by couples who married in the past year with Josh receiving all five-star reviews from 25 couples who rated his services.

