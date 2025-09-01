A well-known West Norfolk magician is swapping his sleight of hand for running shoes by taking on a mammoth challenge in memory of his dad.

You may have been left baffled by one of Josh Maddock’s close-up magic tricks when he has performed at venues including Jacks at Woodlakes, Lynn’s Tipsy Teapot or the Mayor’s Business Awards held by the Lynn News.

However, Josh, 33, is taking on a physical challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of his dad, Steven Maddocks.

Magician Josh Maddocks at work

The challenge involves Josh running a total of 100km throughout September, and he has already raised more than £400 towards his £500 goal.

Training for the enormous goal has resulted in Josh losing a total of six stone since February, and he now runs three times a week.

He recently completed the Sandringham 10K without stopping to walk.

Josh Maddocks is running in memory of his dad Steven (right)

Josh describes his dad Steven, who was born in 1965, as somebody who was “loved by many” and remains his hero today.

“His legacy continues through his identical twin brother, Dean, and sister Karen, who are still close in my life,” he said.

“I made a lifestyle change after moving into a three-bedroom home with my wife Emily and our kids, Jack and Ivy. I didn’t want to be out of breath climbing to our top-floor bedroom anymore.

“I never thought I’d be able to run 100 km in a month, but every step is for my dad and for Macmillan. If my story inspires even one person to lace up their trainers or donate, then it’s worth it.”

Josh Maddocks on a training run with his son Jack

Josh added that the amount of money raised online so far has come as a “shock” after raising only £15 when he ran the Milton Keynes half marathon in 2011.

But Josh does not plan on pausing his running journey at the end of September.

In May next year, he plans to run Lynn’s GEAR 10K, followed by the Milton Keynes Half Marathon the next day. It will mark it being 15 years after his first run in his dad’s memory.

Josh (right) on a previous run