A magician whose video has reached millions on social media will be entertaining guests at this year's West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Josh Maddocks, 32, has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok, with more than five million views after posting a trick with Disney popcorn with his daughter.

Since high school, he has been into magic tricks when he used to cheat at cards after his friend brought a poker set with him and learned how to play it.

Josh Maddocks at Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in 2022

By the time he finished school, he had seen some magic videos online including David Blaine, and thought he would go down a similar path and progress further into the industry.

Josh still likes playing with cards but has also branched into other tricks.

The popcorn video on TikTok – the mystery behind which remains a secret – is the first time one of his videos has blown up with such a large audience.

He is keen to continue making videos on the social media platform but not to show them as magic tricks and more as happy coincidences – “like the popcorn, something not too far removed from something that could be real,” he said.

Since Josh has started getting more residencies in and around Lynn, he sees the same people more so they are more eager to see something new and different from cards.

So he started doing tricks with popcorn, lollipops, sponge balls, and magic tricks using cups and balls.

On the response to his magic tricks, Josh said they are “always positive”.

“I think it's a strange thing magic and it does not really matter as to who you are personally,” he said.

“You could be rich and famous or have nothing and the reactions are almost always the same, it sort of brings people back to that child-like sense of wonder in their life, where they can be fooled and as adults, we take for granted how easy it is to be fooled.”

Josh primarily performs at weddings and birthday parties but has also done a lot of barbecues and corporate events.

Josh added: “I love it because I can change people's whole view, perspective and their day.

“If someone is having a bad day or has some problem or worries about relatives, for a few moments I can show them a trick and it just takes over everything that is going on in their day, they don't think about it for a period of time and are at least happy.

“It changes them completely on the spot and I get to see that every time I perform.”

The magician will be performing at the Mayor’s Business Awards, which the Lynn News is staging at the Alive Corn Exchange on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

The Awards publicly acknowledge outstanding business achievement and the contribution that businesses make to the West Norfolk economy.

Nominations have now closed and the judges have whittled down all the entries to the following shortlist.

Apprentice or Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard): Natalie Parker (GH Hair Design), Tom Owen (Just4You Fitness), Jake Twite (Steele Media).

Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Brown & Co): Tim Gibb (Crown Lodge Hotel), Michael Stollery (Mickram Ltd), Jane Cole (Pole Perfect Fitness).

Customer Care (sponsored by My House Online): Free Your Body Therapy, Newson & Buck, Tipsy Teapot.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by MARS): Hannah Bates (Karma Enterprises Ltd – Arbuckles), Tyler Pease (The Angel at Watlington), Helen Stafford (The Old Store, Snettisham).

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): British Sugar, Mickram Ltd, Tamar Nurseries Ltd.

Independent Retailer of the Year: Cooper & Elms Ltd, Eric’s Fish & Chips, The Bottom Drawer Bridal.

King’s Lynn Champion (sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn): Just Essentials, Images Hair & Beauty, Rusty Krab Rum Shop.

Leisure & Tourism: Eric’s Fish & Chips, Karma Enterprises Ltd (Arbuckles), The Lord Nelson, Burnham Thorpe.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP): Lynnmoore Engineering Company Ltd, Steele Media, Ultimate One Ltd.

Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Crown Lodge Hotel, Downham Country Garden Store, Sealskinz.

Business Innovation (sponsored by mcp Solicitors) – to be revealed on the evening.

