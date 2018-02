A man who was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour in Lynn town centre has been fined.

The court heard Lee Chapman, 23, of Manor Road, Lambourne End, in Essex, pleaded guilty to swearing at door staff and police officers on Norfolk Street on New Year’s Eve.

Chapman has been given a £40 fine, £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. Magistrates told him to control his behaviour next year.