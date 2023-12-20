A key road through Lynn reopened yesterday after being closed after another sinkhole appeared.

King Street had been shut off to vehicles at The Globe Hotel while Anglian Water crews carried out repairs on the hole, causing some disruption to traffic heading through the town centre.

These repairs were completed on Monday evening, and teams headed out on Tuesday afternoon to reopen the road.

The road was closed while repairs on the sinkhole were carried out

This was the second time this year King Street had to be closed for a similar issue.

In April, a sinkhole appeared which was caused by a fractured Norfolk County Council-maintained surface water line, which over time had washed away material from under the carriageway into the combined foul system maintained by Anglian Water.

King Street was reopened on Tuesday evening

The reason behind the latest issue has not been confirmed.