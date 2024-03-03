A main road through Lynn remains closed this evening due to a police-led incident.

The A148 has been closed between Littleport Street and Gaywood Road close to the Hob in the Well premises and Highgate since the early hours of this morning, according to reports on social media.

Those reports also suggested that a number of police cars had been seen in the vicinity.

The A148 Littleport Street/Gaywood Road close to the Hob in the Well and Highgate. Picture: Google Maps

The AA Traffic Planner states that the road remains shut this evening.

The Lynn News has approached Norfolk Police for a comment on the incident.