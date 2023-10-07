Part of a main road through Lynn is closed this morning as work is under way at a level crossing.

Tennyson Avenue and Tennyson Road are currently shut to traffic and pedestrians at the crossing while the work takes place.

Bus company Go To Town said on Facebook that one of its services would only be able to go as far as the football stadium today due to the closure.

They said: “Due to a road closure on Tennyson Avenue our 3H service will only be able to serve as far as the football stadium today, Saturday 7th Oct 2023.”