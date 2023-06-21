A main route through Lynn will be shut for two consecutive evenings next month while roadworks are carried out to preserve the surface for longer.

The A148 London Road will be closed and parking will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, between 7pm and midnight.

The road will be shut just south of Blackfriars Street to the Southgate Street junction, while a “road rejuvenator” is sprayed onto the surface, which “requires time to soak into the top layer”.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “This is the second application of this material at this site and through this early intervention approach the road surface will last a number of years longer than without.

“Norfolk is following a regime of preserving our asphalt surfaces which is both good for the environment and good value for money.”

A diversion from the southern end will be via the A149 Hardwick Road, A47 Hardwick Roundabout, A149 Queen Elizabeth Way/Gayton Road, A1076 Gayton Road and A148 Lynn Road/Gaywood Road/Littleport Street/Blackfriars Road.

The northern end diversion uses the A148 Railway Road/John Kennedy Road/Austin Road/Littleport Street/Gaywood Road/Lynn Road, A1076 Gayton Road, A149 Gayton Road/Queen Elizabeth Road, A47 Hardwick Roundabout, A149 Hardwick Road.

Access to properties will be maintained, although residents should expect some delays.

“The county council thanks people for their patience while this work is carried out,” the spokesperson added.

The work, which will cost £68,403, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.