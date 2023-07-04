A main road through Lynn will be closed off again tonight as resurfacing work is carried out.

The A148 London Road will be closed and parking will be suspended between 7pm tonight and 6am tomorrow morning, just as it was last night.

The road will be shut just south of Blackfriars Street to the Southgate Street junction, while a “road rejuvenator” is sprayed onto the surface, which “requires time to soak into the top layer”.

A diversion from the southern end will be via the A149 Hardwick Road, A47 Hardwick Roundabout, A149 Queen Elizabeth Way/Gayton Road, A1076 Gayton Road and A148 Lynn Road/Gaywood Road/Littleport Street/Blackfriars Road.

The northern end diversion uses the A148 Railway Road/John Kennedy Road/Austin Road/Littleport Street/Gaywood Road/Lynn Road, A1076 Gayton Road, A149 Gayton Road/Queen Elizabeth Road, A47 Hardwick Roundabout, A149 Hardwick Road.

Access to properties will be maintained, although residents are expected to face some delays.

The work, which is costing £68,403, is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.