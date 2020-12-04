Majestic Cinema to reopen in King's Lynn

Lynn's Majestic Cinema is due to reopen today and staff couldn't be more excited to welcome customers back.

On Monday, staff were back in the venue preparing for their post-lockdown reopening.

Manager Tom Cundy said: We're all desperate to get back to work and people seem keen to come back. Everyone was happy with what we did for distancing last time we reopened and nothing has changed.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn.. (38593386)

"We've been preparing the films for Friday and getting the heating back on ready. Hopefully we can provide a welcome distraction from the glumness around at the moment."

After the previous lockdown, staff introduced social distancing measures at the venue, which included allocated seating in all screens, staggered film times to reduce queues, hand sanitiser, protective screens on the kiosk and paperless tickets.

As for face masks, they are not mandatory for customers or staff, but they can wear them if they wish.

The cinema, which has been closed throughout November in line with government restrictions, undertook a six-figure refurbishment during the summer lockdown.

This saw a fourth screen added to the building, along with new seats, screens, lighting and sound systems. Also added were some reclining seats in Screen 2, and Screen 4 is also available for private hire.

For more information, follow The Majestic Cinema on social media or visit majestic-cinema.co.uk to book tickets.