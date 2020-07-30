Major broadband upgrade plan for West Norfolk revealed
Published: 17:00, 30 July 2020
Plans for a major upgrade to broadband links in West Norfolk have been outlined.
Openreach says it will improve connections in the Lynn and Hunstanton areas without taxpayer funding, with work potentially getting underway next year.
And the company claims the project will provide some of the fastest broadband speeds in Europe when it is completed.
More by this authorAllister Webb
