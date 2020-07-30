Home   News   Article

Major broadband upgrade plan for West Norfolk revealed

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 30 July 2020

Plans for a major upgrade to broadband links in West Norfolk have been outlined.

Openreach says it will improve connections in the Lynn and Hunstanton areas without taxpayer funding, with work potentially getting underway next year.

And the company claims the project will provide some of the fastest broadband speeds in Europe when it is completed.

Read more
EnvironmentKings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE