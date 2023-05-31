Roadworks have been causing major delays on a main Lynn road – and they will remain in place for more than a week.

Drivers have reported lengthy wait-times while travelling in and out of the town throughout the past few days, with one saying it took them 45 minutes to reach the Southgates roundabout from Tuesday Market Place yesterday afternoon.

And the problems appear to be stemming from a partial closure on Hardwick Road, which has been deemed necessary by Anglian Water due to repairs being carried out on a burst pipe.

The roadworks have been put in place on Hardwick Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for the water company said: “We are very sorry for the disruption caused to road users on Hardwick Road.

“We have needed to close one lane to enable us to repair a burst pipe at the rear of Hardwick Bridge Park. There should not be any impact to customers’ water supply.

“Due to the nature of the work, we may need to place two-way traffic light systems in the area as we get larger items of machinery in to help repair the burst main.

“Our teams on site will be working to complete the job and all going well, we anticipate this essential work to be completed by June 9.

“We are grateful to road users for their patience during this time and once again, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”