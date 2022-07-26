Rail passengers from West Norfolk have been advised not to travel today due to major disruption caused by damage to overhead electric wires.

Great Northern has said services are currently suspended between Stevenage and Peterborough, and Stevenage and Cambridge, due to the damage.

A post on its website said: "If you must travel now, your journey will take considerably longer and you will need to use an alternative route."

National Rail's website suggests that services from Lynn to London King's Cross are cancelled, with the next service set to run at 4.44pm.

Meanwhile, trains from London King's Cross to Lynn are also cancelled, with the next running at 6.39pm.

Services do, however, appear to be running between Lynn and Cambridge, with options to travel onwards to London with Greater Anglia.

Great Northern has advised travellers that, although replacement buses may be on site at certain locations, these are being prioritised for passengers on stranded trains, so they cannot be used for general travel.

The company said tickets will be accepted, at no extra cost, on the following:

Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern will all be accepting each other's tickets

Greater Anglia services between Cambridge and London

London Underground services via any reasonable route

CrossCountry services between Peterborough, Ely and Cambridge

It comes ahead of planned nationwide rail strikes taking place tomorrow, which are again set to affect rail passengers from West Norfolk.

Great Northern has said, in a statement on its website: "Please only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary, and expect severe disruption.

"The railway will operate limited opening hours with services starting later than normal and finishing in the late afternoon.

"Please check your first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services."

A summary of rail services going ahead tomorrow on Great Northern's website seems to suggest no services will run from Lynn, but there will be some trains running between King's Cross and Ely, King's Cross and Cambridge, and Cambridge and Ely.

On Thursday, services will be starting from 7am and Great Northern will be operating a Sunday service.

"As this Industrial Action is affecting the whole country, we will be unable to provide alternatives such as replacement buses and ticket acceptance with other local rail and bus operators," the company said.

"We recognise that it will be very difficult to travel and our advice, regrettably, is to travel only if your journey is absolutely necessary."