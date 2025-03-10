A major exercise held in Lynn last week tested emergency services’ responses when dealing with potentially life-threatening incidents.

Around 100 people from a number of different agencies and services attended on Tuesday, including Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Lynn, Hunstanton, Sandringham and the control room.

Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services, Norfolk Police, the East of England Ambulance Service, the Environment Agency, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency were also part of the exercise.

A major exercise in Lynn on Tuesday, March 4 tested emergency services and other services' responses to potentially life-threatening incidents. Pictures: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Paul Seaman, head of operations for Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Not everyone realises just how many different organisations and agencies need to be involved in major or critical incidents, but resolving them is often a huge collective effort in providing public safety, reassurance and protection.

“Exercises like this are hugely beneficial for us because they give us the opportunity to prepare for how we would work together when major or critical incidents occur.

“The more preparation we do, the quicker and more effectively we can collectively respond to these incidents, making our communities safer and potentially saving lives.”

Around 100 people from a number of different agencies attended the training exercise

The collaborative exercise was held in the hope of helping keep communities safer

Mr Seaman said the exercise was particularly well-attended, with there being “really positive feedback” from all who were involved.

“I want to thank everyone who took part, and especially to the Environment Agency for putting on the venue for us,” he added.