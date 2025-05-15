A major extension of the College of West Anglia’s School of Nursing is under way.

Construction has begun on the highly-anticipated second storey of the building at the Lynn campus, marking a significant milestone in the continued development of healthcare education in the region.

This has been made possible thanks to £700,000 of funding from the University of Suffolk, as part of its Centre of Excellence for Health Apprenticeships project.

Celebrating the expansion of the College of West Anglia's School of Nursing

In a demonstration of shared commitment to advancing healthcare training, the college has matched this funding, bringing the total investment to £1.4million.

The additional storey will provide further state-of-the-art teaching spaces, clinical skills labs and simulation facilities, helping to expand capacity and enhance the learning environment for aspiring healthcare professionals.

Principal David Pomfret said: “It’s fantastic to see the expansion of the School of Nursing Studies.

Celebrating the expansion of the College of West Anglia's School of Nursing

“The facilities are going to be incredible and allow us to expand the range of programmes that help the wider health and social care sector.”

The project is part of a broader initiative to improve access to local higher education in health and nursing, reducing the need for learners to travel outside the area while contributing to the regional NHS workforce pipeline.

Adrian Debney, head of the School of Nursing, said: “The School of Nursing Studies expansion represents another opportunity CWA is providing, with its partners, to help local people realise career ambitions to work in the health and social care sector.

“We will continue to work with employers and care providers across our communities to really make King’s Lynn a centre of excellence for health and social care careers.”

Celebrating the expansion of the College of West Anglia's School of Nursing

Construction is expected to be completed in September, providing an enhanced learning space that supports modern, hands-on training.