Major hotel chains are interested in taking on sites in two key West Norfolk towns.

A report prepared by West Norfolk Council’s deputy leader Cllr Simon Ring ahead of the authority’s full meeting tomorrow has revealed the update.

It discusses the Sommerfeld and Thomas warehouse, which dates back to the 18th century. It was bought by the borough council in 2018, and contractors undertook restoration works and removed asbestos in 2023.

The Sommerfeld and Thomas warehouse on Lynn's South Quay. Picture: Google Maps

Now, a short line from Cllr Ring has said: “We are having a second meeting with an interested party who represent a major hotel chain.”

The council was given the green light for repairs to the historic site in January 2022, after it announced in November 2021 that it was looking to attract a developer to lead the regeneration of the warehouse and the neighbouring grain silo.

Meanwhile, Cllr Ring’s report adds: “I am due to meet with a major hotel chain who are interested in a site in Hunstanton and may also be interested in sites in King’s Lynn town centre area.

Drone images of the Sommerfield and Thomas warehouse in Lynn during works in 2023. Picture: the drone people

“I have had conversations with a number of other businesses about other investment opportunities in King’s Lynn. These are all at an early stage and I cannot provide any details as of yet.”

The Sommerfeld and Thomas warehouse, which is Grade II-listed, was developed by a prominent brewing family in the town.

A description on the Historic England website states that the warehouse is thought to date from the mid-1700s and is known to have stood on land purchased by local brewer Thomas Bagge in 1768.